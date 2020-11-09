This weekend Foo Fighters were the musical guest guest on Saturday Night Live and earlier that day announced the impending arrival of their 10th album!

Medicine at Midnight drops February 15th and frontman Dave Grohl recently described it as “filled with anthemic, huge, sing-along rock songs. It’s kind of like a dance record, but not an EDM, disco, modern dance record. It’s got groove. To me, it’s our David Bowie’s Let’s Dance record. That’s what we wanted to make, we wanted to make this really up, fun record.”

Watch the band perform their first single “Shame Shame” on SNL…

The Foos also performed a dramatic version of their 2002 hit, “Times Like These”…

Incidentally, here’s the studio version of “Shame Shame” as well…

