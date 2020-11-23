The Foo Fighters have just released a special new 25th anniversary documentary called Time Like Those. The Dave Grohl-led unit have officially seen 25 years, and though they certainly didn’t plan to celebrate in these conditions, they still made sure to make an event of it. Forgoing the traditional documentary format of compiling archival footage and interviews, we get to see the band screen the archives themselves and react together. It is a celebratory film that allows us to connect with the band in a fun and lighthearted way.

Times Like Those is out ahead of the band’s 10th studio album Medicine at Midnight, due out February 5th, 2021. Watch Times Like Those here!