Gorillaz are topping off a surprisingly active year with the season one finale of their Song Machine series. The episode is the music video for the most recent single “The Lost Chord” feat. Leee John. It finds the characters at the setting of the iconic 2010 album Plastic Beach as Leee John wreaks havoc on the beach in the form of a giant sea monster. It may be a nod to an actual revisit to Plastic Beach, as Damon Albarn expressed an interest in making a follow-up to the album earlier this year. For now, check out the season one finale of Song Machine, created by Jamie Hewlett.