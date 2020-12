Greta Van Fleet appeared on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert Tuesday night in support of their upcoming album The Battle at Garden’s Gate. Performing the album’s lead single “My Way, Soon”, the rockers donned white jumpsuits and gave an arena-worthy show.

The Battle at Garden’s Gate follows 2018’s Anthem of the Peaceful Army, and is expected April 16th. Pre-orders are available now. Watch Greta Van Fleet perform “My Way, Soon” on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert here!