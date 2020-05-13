Believe it or not, veteran guitarist Jeff Beck has been making music behind the scenes with actor Johnny Depp for a while now, and decided to record a cover of John Lennon‘s “Isolation” last year.

Beck said in a statement, “We weren’t expecting to release it so soon, but given all the hard days and true ‘isolation’ that people are going through in these challenging times, we decided now might be the right time to let you all hear it.”

The video features the recorded single paired with footage of the pair performing together last year. Check out their take on “Isolation”…

