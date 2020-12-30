One of the few bright spots during 2020 has got to be the creation of “The Tweedy Show”.

Starting in March, Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy and sons Spencer and Sammy (along with Tweedy’s wife, Susie, who shares the entertainment on the Instagram account @stuffinourhouse and acts as director for the loose and often chaotic trio) began rolling out the very informal livestream to entertain fans.

Monday’s episode did not disappoint, with Tweedy not only sharing a new song called “Tunnel at the End of the Light”, he also broke out a playful acoustic take on the Bee Gees classic, “Stayin’ Alive”, with Spencer on drums.

And since Monday would’ve been Alex Chilton‘s 70th birthday, Sammy steered a lovely version of Big Star‘s “Thirteen”, which led to Dad covering Bob Dylan‘s “Lay Lady Lay”.

Enjoy all that and more below…

