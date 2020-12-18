This weekend, the Louisville Community Grocery is hosting an Interfaith Music and Inspiration Holiday Concert. The event will be a Zoom livestream showcasing many Louisville speakers and musicians coming together to revitalize Louisville’s neglected neighborhoods. This evening of love, light, and music is the grand finale of the organization’s 12 Days of Cooperation, “12 different days of teaching, training, activities, gifting, and celebration.” The Louisville Community Grocery is the first major undertaking of the Louisville Association for Community Economics (LACE).

Cassia Herron, President of LACE gave more insight into the Louisville Community Grocery. She provided a statement saying:

“The Louisville Community Grocery is a growing group of 335+ volunteers from across the city who are working to bring healthy, affordable, delicious food to the neighborhoods of Central and West Louisville that have been forgotten by corporate grocery stores.

The cooperative model means every owner (you can invest as little as $25 to become an owner) has a vote in how the store is run, and is eligible to receive dividends when the store is profitable, providing sustainable economic growth in our neighborhoods, cultivating racial, environmental, and social justice for all.”

About this weekend’s event she said, “This event is the culmination of our 12 Days of Cooperation series and we are working to get hundreds of viewers “in the room” and get to our goal of 800 owners to get to the next phase of building our store!”

The Interfaith Music and Inspiration Holiday Concert will be broadcasted live on Zoom at 6pm on December 20th. Reserve your place here, and check out the invitation from Jim James below.



