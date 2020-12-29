Kevin Bacon performed a brief acoustic cover of Radiohead‘s “Creep” in a recent Instagram post. The Footloose actor apparently has baby goats, and performed this song particularly for them. He captioned the post “The goats were insisting, so I had to try,” and included the hashtag #goatsongs. Previous Bacon goat songs include Frank Ocean‘s “Thinkin ‘Bout You”, The Beach Boys‘ “Don’t Worry Baby”, and a cover of Four Non Blondes‘ “What’s Up” that Bacon performed with his daughter Susie.

Some only know Kevin Bacon as an actor, but the 62-year-old artist has a music career that spans over 25 years. He and his brother record as The Bacon Brothers and released their tenth studio album The Way We Love over the summer.

Check out the clip of Kevin Bacon performing Radiohead’s “Creep” for his baby goats below.