Kurt Vile gave a captivating performance of the John Prine classic “Speed of the Sound of Loneliness” at Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thanksgiving. Vile participated in a star-studded tribute to Prine earlier this year after the the folk icon passed away from Covid-19, and on his newest EP Speed, Sound, Lonely KV, there is duet with Prine.

Kurt Vile was not the only one in the room who holds a special place for John Prine. Seth Meyers gave a touching introduction to the performance, saying “My family loved John Prine and we booked this act because we thought it would be a perfect song to listen to together on that couch.” He goes on to say, “Now we can’t be together, and it was unplanned, but this is a perfect song for anyone who’s not with their loved ones this year.”

Watch Kurt Vile‘s performance of John Prine‘s “Speed of the Sound of Loneliness” on Late Night with Seth Meyers here!