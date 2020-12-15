Lana Del Rey debuted her first performance of the single “Let Me Love You Like a Woman” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night. The single is from her upcoming album Chemtrails Over the Country Club, which has been pushed back to a spring release due to production delays.

In the meantime, the singer has announced a collection of standards and Christmas classics to be released for the holidays. The timing of the announcement was met with some criticism, as it was obliviously made on the eve of this year’s presidential election, a night when virtually no one was on the lookout for new music.

Watch Lana Del Rey, accompanied by her band and backup singers, perform “Let Me Love You Like a Woman” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon here!