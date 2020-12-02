Lily Cornell Silver, the oldest daughter of late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, made her musical debut at the MoPOP Founders Award ceremony on Tuesday night. She performed “Black Gives Way to Blue” by Alice in Chains, a band she knows well, as her mother, Susan Silver, has managed them for many years. Silver gave a touching introduction to her daughter, recounting memories of Lily and her “crazy uncles,” and what the song “Black Gives Way to Blue” means to them. Her soft piano version of the song was accompanied by Chris DeGarmo of Queensrÿche on guitar.

She performed in respect of the night’s honorees, and said, “So very honored and excited to be a part of this year’s Founders Awards honoring Alice in Chains and benefitting the Museum of Pop Culture,” in an official statement. “These guys are, and always have been, my family, and I feel so lucky to be honoring them alongside so many amazing artists. I’m singing a song that is super meaningful to me.”

Watch Lily Cornell Silver‘s musical debut performing Alice in Chain‘s “Black Gives Way to Blue” at the MoPOP Founders Awards Ceremony here (at the 1:43:20 mark).