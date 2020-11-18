Martin Gore has announced a solo EP titled The Third Chimpanzee. The founding member of Depeche Mode, one of 2020’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, released his debut solo album MG back in 2015. He follows the release with this 5-track ambient synthpop project, expected in January. The EP’s lead single “Mandrill” was just released along with a new visual.

When describing the development of the EP, Gore stated, “The first track I recorded had a sound that wasn’t human,” he shares. “It sounded primate-like. I decided to name it ‘Howler’, after a monkey. Then, when it came time to name the EP, I remembered reading the book ‘The Rise and Fall of the Third Chimpanzee’. It all made sense to call it that, as the EP was made by one of the third chimpanzees.”

The Third Chimpanzee will be released January 29th, 2021. Pre-orders of the EP and a limited-edition 12″ vinyl version are available now. Watch the new video for “Mandrill” here!