My Morning Jacket released their most recent album The Waterfall II this summer, and they appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday night to perform the tune “Climbing the Ladder”. Recorded at La La Land studio here in Louisville, the video features interwoven footage each member of the band recording their part from the exact same spot.

