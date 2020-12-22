Neil Young returned home for the holidays for a special performance of “Comes a Time”. The Homegrown writer traveled back in time and played in his boyhood home of Omemee, Ontario at Coronation Hall, a venue he recalls visiting often with his parents as a child. In a nostalgic post on his website, Young says, “Coronation Hall in Omemee, Ontario, is a wonderful old theater.” He shares, “It holds memories of my family, all together in that little town. My dad played Coronation Hall once in a local show as my mother, my brother, and I sat in the audience.” Though his family left Omemee when Young was just seven years old, it has held a permanent place in his heart.

This performance is a part of the Neil Young Archives series, which Young has made free for everyone through the end of the month. Check it out here!