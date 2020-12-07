Paris Jackson released her debut solo album wilted last month, and made her TV performance debut on Thursday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The only daughter of Michael Jackson was singing a different tune earlier this year as a part of the duo The Soundflowers. The project that the singer began with former partner Gabriel Glenn quickly faded, but Jackson swiftly redirected with wilted.

The album was co-written and produced by Andy Hull, with engineering and additional instrumentation Robert McDowell, both members of Manchester Orchestra. Watch Paris Jackson perform “let down” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in her TV performance debut here!