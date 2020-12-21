Peter Jackson (director of the Lord of the Rings trilogy), has released a sneak peek of his upcoming documentary The Beatles: Get Back. The documentary will let viewers into the making of the iconic Beatles album Let It Be, and the intimate moments that surrounded it. To create the film, Jackson was given access to a wealth of previously untouched media from the recording sessions: over 55 hours of footage, and 140 hours of audio. He is revitalizing the content with restoration techniques previously featured in his World War 1 documentary They Shall Not Grow Old.

Surviving Beatles members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr are in full cooperation with the making of the film, as well as John Lennon’s wife Yoko Ono, and George Harrison’s wife Olivia Harrison. The Beatles: Get Back is set to be released August 27, 2021. Check out the sneak peek here!