Phoebe Bridgers appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday in support of her newest album Punisher. The newly four-time grammy nominated artist gave a chilling performance of her song “Savior Complex”, accompanied by Invisible Irma, the piano-playing ghost. The Best New Artist hopeful released a music video for the song earlier this week. It stars Paul Mescal of Normal People, and was directed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

