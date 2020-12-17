Phoebe Bridgers appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden for a dreamy performance of “Kyoto”. She takes the idea of an intimate performance to a new level beginning the song in bed. As she walks from her bed, she stumbles into a dream sequence that finds her performing the rest of the song in Carnegie Hall (by green screen, of course). Bridgers’ album Punisher was released over the summer, and this was her second appearance on Corden since.

Watch Phoebe Bridgers perform “Kyoto” on The Late Late Show with James Corden here!