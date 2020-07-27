Original Fleetwood Mac guitarist Peter Green passed away over the weekend at the age of 73 and sure, we could speak of his legacy and virtuosity with words, but we thought we’d let his music do the talking with some of our favorite Green performances.

Just watch Green with Fleetwood Mac tearing up “Oh Well” on a TV appearance in 1969…

Also from 1969, the achingly beautiful “Man of the World”…

And for something newer, here’s an amazing performance of Green performing “Black Magic Woman” with Santana at the 1998 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony. While Green penned the classic that was first recorded by Fleetwood Mac, it was Santana’s version that became the bigger hit in 1970. A great full-circle moment for Green, who more than holds his own with the flashier Carlos Santana…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream