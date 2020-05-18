Pink Floyd alum Roger Waters has shared an isolation video of him performing the 1979 Floyd classic “Mother” with his band members, including touring members Holly Laesig and Jess Wolfe of Lucius!

On Twitter Waters said:

“Social distancing is a necessary evil in Covid world. Watching “Mother” reminds me just how irreplaceable the joy of being in a band is.”

Even though all the musicians performed remotely, we think you’ll agree the result is quite amazing.

