Sheryl Crow was the (remote) musical guest on last night’s Late Show with Stephen Colbert and it was quite remarkable.

Calling him “one of her favorite artists of all time”, Crow sat down at a piano and delivered a beautiful version of George Harrison‘s “Beware of Darkness.”

Originally on Harrison’s 1970 classic, All Things Must Pass, Crow also recorded a version with Eric Clapton, Brandi Carlile and Sting on her 2019 album, Threads. But this piano-only version is particularly striking…

