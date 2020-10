Kentucky’s own Sturgill Simpson has shared a new video from his Netflix anime film SOUND & FURY that accompanied his critically-acclaimed album of the same name last year.

While the video was previously only available on Netflix as part of the anime film (which consists of 10 anime segments set in sequence to each song on the album), we can now watch the stand-alone video for Make Art Not Friends.

