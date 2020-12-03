Taylor Swift has been in an ongoing battle with record executive Scooter Braun since Braun’s Ithaca Holdings LLC bought Big Machine Records in 2019. The transaction gave him ownership of the masters of Swift’s first six albums, what she described as a “worst case scenario.” He has since sold the masters, but is still profiting off of them, so the folklore singer is following through with a plan to re-record her old tunes.

The process seems to be well underway, and a sneak peak of her new recording of “Love Story” can be heard in an ad for Match written by Ryan Reynolds. Swift tweeted, “Okay so while my new re-records are NOT done, my friend @VancityReynolds asked me if he could use a snippet of one for a LOLsome commercial he wrote so…here’s a sneak peak of Love Story! Working hard to get the music to you soon!!”

Check out the ad with the sneak peek of “Love Story” here!