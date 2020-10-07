The Highwomen, the supergroup consisting of Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires, Maren Morris and Natalie Hemby, performed a pre-recorded, socially-distant version of their song “Crowded Table” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night.

That’s what we all saw last night– well, everyone but Shires, who shared her experience on social media!

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream