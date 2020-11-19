The Postal Service only ever dropped one studio album, the indie pop staple Give Up in 2003. The album has since become a classic to fans of the collaboration between Benjamin Gibbard, Jimmy Tamborello, and Jenny Lewis. The group reunited in 2013 for a special reunion tour, and those recordings are now getting a digital release. The 15-track album features performances captured at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, California. The new release, titled Everything Will Change was remixed by Don Gunn and remastered by Dave Cooley from audio of the 2014 concert film of the same name, and pre-orders are available now. The official release is set for December 4th.

Check out a performance of “The District Sleeps Alone Tonight” from the reunion tour here!