The White Stripes are contributing to the season in their own unique way. They recently released a 90-minute yule log video with their own soundtrack. The video features music from the recently released Greatest Hits album, acoustic tracks, B-sides, and their holiday tune “Candy Cane Children”. The video was directed by Noah Sterling, and is made of looping animations that range from cozy to creepy. It includes scenes of a family watching TV by a fire, and also takes a disturbing turn demons appearing from the walls. Keeping with White Stripes tradition, the video sticks with a red, black, and white theme.

The White Stripes digitally released The White Stripes Greatest Hits earlier this month, and a physical release of the compilation on CD and vinyl formats is set for February 12th, 2021. Check out The White Stripes – Animated Yule Log Video here!