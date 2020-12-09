Tom Petty‘s 1994 album Wildflowers was reissued earlier this year as a special expanded box set called Wildflowers and All the Rest. His estate has just released a music video for “Something Could Happen”, a tune from the 50-track release. It was directed by renowned music video director Warren Fu, and stars The Walking Dead’s Lauren Cohan.

Fu described his inspiration for the video in a statement saying, “In looking back on Tom’s old music videos, it was obvious that he had a lot of fun with them and was not afraid to get a bit weird,” Fu remarked. “I wanted to create another modern fairytale in the spirit of Tom’s music video for ‘Into the Great Wide Open’.”

Watch the video for Tom Petty‘s “Something Could Happen” here!