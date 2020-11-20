UK rapper slowthai announced his second album TYRON and released a music video for the new single “nhs” from the new project. The 14-track offering features the likes of A$AP Rocky, Denzel Curry, Skepta, and more. The previously released single “feel away” has appearances from James Blake and Mount Kimbie.

TYRON was made in two distinct halves, and meant to be listened to separately. A statement about the new project claims that “there are always two sides to every story.” The first half leans into slowthai‘s “hubris, machismo, and braggadocio,” while the second half finds the MC in a much more vulnerable place.

TYRON is to be released on February 5th, 2021. Check out the video for “nhs” here!