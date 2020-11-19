Vampire Weekend bassist Chris Baio announced his third solo album Dead Hand Control, and dropped a double single ahead of the release. The title of the new album references Dead Hand, the fully-automatic nuclear program designed by the USSR during the cold war. It also references the phenomenon of Dead Hand Control, a way for a person to control their beneficiaries after death.

When speaking of this preoccupation with violence, death, and control, Baio said, “I was looking at the past five years of American life and obsessing about topics like death, wills and nuclear war. But at its heart, it’s about how the only thing you can control is the way you treat the people in your life.”

Dead Hand Control arrives on January 29th, 2021. Baio has released two singles and visuals from the album, for the songs “Endless Me, Endlessly” and “What Do You Say When I’m Not There?”. Check them out here!