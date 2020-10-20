Okay, here’s something to give you all the feels.

The unexpected loss of guitar great Eddie Van Halen earlier this month sent shockwaves all over the world, including the Netherlands, where Van Halen was born in 1955. So it seems fitting to expect some sort of musical tribute to come from there– but this is amazing!

Malgosia Fiebig paid tribute to the late guitarist by performing a special medley on the carillon (an instrument that consists of bronze, cup-shaped bells) of the Dom Tower in Utrecht– the tallest church tower in the country.

Check out the video as Fiebig plays versions of the Van Halen classics “Why Can’t This Be Love”, “Love Walks In”, and “Jump”…

