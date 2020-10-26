Rock legends AC/DC have reunited and will release their first album in six years next month!

Power Up drops November 13th and features the iconic Back in Black lineup (minus rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young, who passed away in 2017) of Brian Johnson, Angus Young, Phil Rudd, and Cliff Williams, plus Angus and Malcolm’s nephew, Stevie Young.

“This record is pretty much a dedication to Malcolm, my brother,” Angus said of the LP, which features co-writing by Malcolm on every song. “It’s a tribute for him like Back in Black was a tribute to Bon Scott.”

Crank up “Shot in the Dark”…

