Who doesn’t love a movie that chronicles the foibles and excesses of rock and roll?

This September will mark the 20th anniversary of the release of Cameron Crowe‘s film, Almost Famous, so we’re revisiting a marvelous moment that featured a Led Zeppelin anthem– that never made it into the actual movie!

For those not familiar with the film, a teenager named William (Patrick Fugit) gets the opportunity to do a story for Rolling Stone magazine about an up-and-coming band called Stillwater, much to his delight and much to his mother’s disgust (the ever-remarkable Frances McDormand plays Mom.) So he gathers up supporters to make his case by extolling the literary virtues of, naturally, Led Zeppelin‘s “Stairway to Heaven”!

Sounds great, doesn’t it? Except Zeppelin refused. Crowe was crushed and had to settle for adding it to a DVD release with a prompt for YOU to play it with the scene.

But now it’s been done for you. Enjoy what young William refers to as “mystical attempt to elevate humanity”…

