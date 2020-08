Did you miss yesterday’s virtual birthday salute A Song For Joe: Celebrating The Life Of Joe Strummer?

Here’s your chance to check out the amazing lineup that featured the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Lucinda Williams, Jeff Tweedy, Bob Weir, Dropkick Murphys, Tom Morello and more, as well as some terrific footage of Strummer himself.

Even better? The event aims to help #SaveOurStages through NIVA, the National Independent Venue Association.

