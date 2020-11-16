The virtual Adult Swim Festival was held over the weekend, and one of the highlights of the event was a surprise performance of “Them Changes” by Thundercat with special guest Ariana Grande. The singer unexpectedly made an appearance to perform just one song during his set. Thundercat was close friends with late artist Mac Miller, whom Grande dated for about two years, and he commented on the collaboration saying, “It feels like Ariana and I are forever connected through Mac [Miller] and this is part of the healing process.”

The virtual Adult Swim Festival also featured appearances from Kamasi Washington, Run the Jewels, Kaytranada, and more.

Watch Thundercat and Ariana Grande perform “Them Changes” here!