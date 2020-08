Sure, we knew it would be good— after all, we’re talking the vocal chops of Brandi Carlile and Kelly Clarkson here– but this is other-level stuff here!

On yesterday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Carlile joined the host virtually for her “Kellyoke” segement. The results did not disappoint.

Prepare to be mesmerized by their take on The Civil Wars‘ “Poison & Wine”, and let’s hope a full collaboration between these two happens one day!

