This Saturday, January 2nd, Austin City Limits will celebrate the six-year anniversary of the ACL Hall of Fame with a retrospective airing on PBS.

Stevie Ray Vaughan was one of the first honorees in the ACL Hall of Fame in 2014 and one of the highlights that night was Vaughan’s band Double Trouble being joined by some equally impressive musicians to pay tribute to Vaughan, who was tragically killed in a helicopter accident in 1990.

Watch Willie Nelson, Lukas Nelson, Buddy Guy, Johnny Lang, Robert Randolph, Lyle Lovett and Doyle Bramhall II join Double Trouble on “Texas Flood”, which Vaughan covered on his 1983 album of the same name…

