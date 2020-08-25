Lily Cornell Silver, eldest child of the late Chris Cornell, recently started an IGTV series called Mind Wide Open, a podcast focusing on mental health.

Her most recent guest was Pearl Jam‘s Eddie Vedder, a longtime friend of her father’s, as well as a fellow bandmate in Temple of the Dog.

The close bond between Vedder and Lily is clearly evident as the pair discuss mental health, advocacy, politics, and naturally, her father.

Check out the moving segment below…

Ready for some great music? wfpk.org/stream