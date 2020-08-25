Lily Cornell Silver, eldest child of the late Chris Cornell, recently started an IGTV series called Mind Wide Open, a podcast focusing on mental health.
Her most recent guest was Pearl Jam‘s Eddie Vedder, a longtime friend of her father’s, as well as a fellow bandmate in Temple of the Dog.
The close bond between Vedder and Lily is clearly evident as the pair discuss mental health, advocacy, politics, and naturally, her father.
Check out the moving segment below…
I am honored to be joined by a guiding light in my life, Eddie Vedder of @pearljam. We discuss societal and political impacts on mental health, Eddie's own experiences, and the importance of activism and empathy. Reminder to register to vote if you haven't already! To learn more about the importance of voting, especially in the upcoming November election, check out organizations such as @whenweallvote, @headcountorg, and @rockthevote For more information on guests, future episodes, and resources go to the website link in my bio 💙
