Like so many other artists in quarantine, Christine and the Queens‘ Héloïse Letissier has been sharing some captivating covers.

Her latest is no exception, featuring Letissier at the piano playing what she calls “one of my favorite songs,” Bruce Springsteen‘s “I’m On Fire”, from his 1984 album, Born in the U.S.A…

