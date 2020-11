Always a mesmerizing performer, Christine and the Queens (Heloise Letissier) was the featured musical guest this week on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

With a performance filmed in Paris’ Chapelle des Beaux-Arts, Letissier beautifully captures the tone of the world right now– and does it both in English and French!

Check out her hypnotizing presentation of “People, I’ve been sad”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream