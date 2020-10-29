Earlier this month Drive-By Truckers released their latest album The New OK (which was a WFPK “Album of the Week”) and the passionate title track is given even more weight in the new video.

DBT frontman Patterson Hood lives in Portland and makes a poignant statement at the beginning of the clip, and the band added in a statement:

“Protesting is an American right, protected by the constitution. We fully support the right to peaceful protest. We are steadfastly opposed to white supremacy and bigotry. We do not condone violence from anyone. Make your voice heard. Get out and vote.”

Watch “The New OK”… (Language)

