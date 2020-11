Knowing Warren Zevon was dying when he wrote and recorded “Keep Me in Your Heart” has always lent a beautiful gravity to the song, one that can’t always be captured by another performer.

But we think you’ll agree Pearl Jam‘s Eddie Vedder may be the exception.

Vedder appeared on The Howard Stern Show for the first time Monday and did an amazing version…

