Over the weekend dozens of artists came together for #SOSFest, a virtual festival to benefit the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) Emergency Relief Fund for the many venues struggling during the pandemic and to support the Save Our Stages Act.

Phoebe Bridgers, Portugal. The Man, Leon Bridges, Dave Matthews, Brittany Howard, Nathaniel Rateliff and The Lumineers were just a few of the big names on the roster, which also included a set from the Foo Fighters from the iconic Troubadour.

Not only did Dave Grohl and the band reminisce about their memories of the storied venue, they played an acoustic set of Foo classics, which you can watch below…

