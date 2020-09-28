The Prince estate just released a massive reissue of the pop legend’s 1987 masterpiece, Sign O’ the Times, a collection featuring 45 unreleased studio tracks, full concert recordings, B sides, remixes, and more.

And one of those two concerts has been shared to YouTube, a 1987 New Year’s Eve show from Prince’s Paisley Park that featured jazz titan Miles Davis in an encore medley.

Watch the epic performance here (if you want to get to the Miles Davis part, that’s around an hour and forty-three minutes…)

