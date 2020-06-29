Like so many artists lately, James Blake has been performing virtual concerts and breaking out unique interpretations of other artists.

A fan requested Nirvana‘s 1992 track “Come As You Are” as part of Blake’s hour-long “piano improv concert” streamed on Instagram Live on Saturday. Donations collected during the event went to The Loveland Foundation, which supports communities of color, especially Black women and girls.

Check out Blake’s gentle cover of the Nevermind classic…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream