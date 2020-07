Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires recently made an appearance at Carter Vintage Guitars in Nashville to perform a track from Shires’ 2018 album, To the Sunset.

For this striking acoustic version of “White Feather”, Isbell strummed a 1940 Martin D-28 while Amanda played a 1936 Gibson TG-1 tenor guitar. Check out the video!

