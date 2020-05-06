Even in the seventh grade, Jason Isbell was clearly destined for stardom!

Isbell’s label, Southeastern Records, shared the amazing video of the poised young performer displaying some already-impressive guitar skills with a taste of The Black Crowes‘ “She Talks To Angels”, before segueing into the classic Allman Brothers instrumental, “Little Martha.”

“I think this was the first time I ever played in public. Hopefully I’ll do that again at some point,” Jason Isbell posted about the video. “Threw in a little Black Crowes before getting down to the @allmanbrothers seriousness.”

