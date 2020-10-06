This month Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy will release a new solo album that was written during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Love is the King drops October 23rd and for the video for his latest single, “Gwendolyn”, Tweedy enlisted some famous friends (as well as family members) to appear with him. Well, parts of them anyway.

Look for the “mouths” of everyone from Elvis Costello, Norah Jones, Courtney Barnett, and Robyn Hitchcock, to comedians Seth Meyers, Nick Offerman, Abbi Jacobson, Fred Armisen, Jeff Garlin, and more. Sammy and Spencer Tweedy appear as well…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream