If you’ve ever seen Low Cut Connie in concert, there is little doubt that rock and roll pioneer Little Richard was a monumental influence on frontman Adam Weiner.

So it’s no surprise that Weiner used the latest installment of his “Tough Cookies” livestream to pay tribute to the late icon. Watch Weiner’s raucous rendition of Little Richard classics like “Lucille”, “Long Tall Sally” and “The Girl Can’t Help It”. How raucous? If it had gone on much longer, he might have ended up naked! (LANGUAGE)

