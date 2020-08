Over the weekend Conor Oberst and Bright Eyes appeared on CBS This Morning to play two songs from their newly released album Down In The Weeds Where The World Once Was— their first new album in nine years.

Making the production even more special was the presence of Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig of Lucius.

Check out their performances of “Persona Non Grata” and “Mariana Trench”…

