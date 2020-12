Covering Joni Mitchell is not for the faint of heart, but Margo Price is more than up to the task!

Price dropped into Nashville’s Pulse Studios to put her spin on “River”, which was originally on Mitchell’s seminal 1971 album, Blue.

A press release said, “With the song, Margo sends fans a message of peace and love for the rest of the year, and the hope for 2021 to be everything 2020 wasn’t.”

Check out Margo Price’s lovely version of “River”…

